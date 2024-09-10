K’taka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi in US

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the US.

Taking to social media X, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “Rahul Gandhi’s statements in the US reveal how out of touch he is with India’s pulse. To claim the people no longer support BJP or Prime Minister Modi is to ignore the mandate given to us for a historic third straight term.”

“The people didn’t vote out of fear—they voted for hope, progress, and a stronger future. “Under Prime Minister Modi, we’ve not only upheld the Constitution but made it a living document for every citizen, especially those historically ignored, like with the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Vijayendra stated.

He further said, “Ironically, this comes from the same man who tore up a constitutionally passed ordinance in 2013. While Rahul talks about respect, Congress’ legacy is one of division and neglect—from the 1984 Sikh riots to Dalit neglect.”

“The BJP and RSS, in contrast, celebrate ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, where diversity is our strength. Leaders from all walks of life—women, Dalits, backward classes—are finding representation in the highest offices, something Congress only paid lip service to. Rahul speaks of love and respect, but Congress has often resorted to negative rhetoric, as seen with the ‘Chaiwala’ and ‘Chowkidar’ jibes,” Vijayendra pointed out.

“In contrast, the BJP, through its policies, stands for unity, progress, and development for all, and that is why the people of India trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s leadership,” Vijayendra stated.

Rahul Gandhi had stated in the US that “people in India no longer fear BJP or Narendra Modi. The people of India have understood that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attacking the Constitution of India, and the election results have shown that people no longer feared the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Rahul Gandhi made the statement during an interaction with the Indian-American community in Dallas.

Targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Rahul Gandhi said that, the RSS viewed India as “one idea”, while his party viewed it as a “multiplicity of ideas”.



