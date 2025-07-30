K’taka: BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for giving permission to Cong’s padyatra

Bengaluru: Commenting on the plans of the ruling Congress party to hold procession of Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged election malpractices, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka wondered “under what rule the Congress-led government in Karnataka is allowing Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra”.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Ashoka said: “The Congress was in power in the state when the Lok Sabha elections were held. If any irregularities occurred during the elections, Rahul Gandhi should have had the common sense to file a complaint with the Election Commission. Instead, he is coming to Karnataka and launching a padayatra.

“When the High Court has issued an order not to permit any rallies or processions, how are they giving permission now? If permission is granted, the BJP will also launch a protest.”

“Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency after committing electoral fraud. What moral right does such a party have to speak about election malpractice? Rahul Gandhi lacks wisdom, which is why he is making allegations against the Election Commission of India. The BJP has been denied permission for padayatras in Bengaluru, so Congress should also not be allowed,” Ashoka asserted.

“Just like someone pretending to assume that nothing has happened after failing miserably, Rahul Gandhi is now creating noise about the election process. He has not been able to cross double digits in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi has drowned the Congress party in defeat and turned it to zero,” Ashoka said.

“Now this childish-minded Rahul Gandhi wants to do a padayatra against the Election Commission in Karnataka. What is the purpose behind this padayatra? Is it a pre-emptive excuse for the humiliating defeat the Congress is expected to face in Bihar after defeats in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi? Only now has Karnataka come to his mind?” Ashoka questioned.

“When over 2,000 farmers committed suicide in the last 24 months, he didn’t come. When over 500 pregnant and postpartum-phase women and newborns died due to poor-quality medicine in government hospitals, he didn’t come. When more than 50 poor people died by suicide due to harassment by microfinance companies, he didn’t come. When 11 innocent youths died due to government negligence during the IPL celebrations, he didn’t come. Are you now coming to create a false pretext for your inability and failure ahead of the impending loss in Bihar elections? The people of Karnataka are fed up with the disgraceful antics of your Congress party. With what face are you coming to Karnataka?” Ashoka said.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Karnataka on August 4 or August 5 and lodge complaint with the State Election Commission regarding alleged election malpractice.