K’taka BJP stages ‘Kalaburagi Chalo’ protest, alleges hooliganism by Minister Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: Karnataka BJP staged a massive protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday against Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging hooliganism against Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Priyank Kharge is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and they hail from Kalaburagi district.

The massive ‘Kalaburagi Chalo’ protest rally was organised by the BJP near the Deputy Commissioner’s office circle in Kalaburagi city. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, and the party stated that it was organised to oppose Minister Priyank Kharge’s alleged misconduct, hooliganism, and unconstitutional behaviour.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy had compared Minister Priyank Kharge to a “dog”, following which Kharge’s supporters allegedly surrounded and detained him for five hours, demanding an apology. The BJP delegation had met the Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and appealed for the sacking of Priyank Kharge from the state cabinet.

Addressing the gathering, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated, “If there’s any true Dalit, it’s me. I have slept on mats, I’ve even slept on the bare ground. I’ve drunk water from ponds and lakes, and eaten whatever food was given to me. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth,” he charged, targeting Minister Priyank Kharge.

“Maybe AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge suffered hardships in the past, but now I am being denied my rightful place,” Narayanaswamy said.

“In Chittapur, when the incident took place, even though there were 300-400 police personnel, they didn’t send those people away who tried to attack me,” he criticised. “They staged a drama. Minister Priyank Kharge is the mastermind behind this conspiracy,” he charged.

He further alleged that the police were prepared to lathi-charge BJP workers and demanded that they should act in accordance with the Constitution. He warned them not to indulge in slavery or bootlicking.

“I am not a privileged Dalit. I don’t own property; I haven’t enjoyed power. I worked for the Congress for 40 years. In Gurmitkal constituency, Mallikarjun Kharge has won nine times — has even one Dalit leader emerged from there?” he asked.

“Wherever they (Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge) walk, not even grass grows,” he mocked.

“It was I who carried you on my shoulders and made your name known everywhere,” he reminded Priyank Kharge.

“We were the ones who submitted a petition to Rahul Gandhi seeking that Kharge be made Chief Minister. Aren’t you the same ones who said the CM’s post shouldn’t be given in the name of Dalits? Then why are you contesting from a reserved Dalit constituency?” he questioned Priyank Kharge.

“How long will you enjoy power? We, too, are watching. Mr Priyank Kharge, the year I entered politics is the same year you were born. You’ve been given a Congress B-form four times. Why haven’t I received it even once? Is it just because your father is a big leader?” Narayanaswamy remarked sarcastically.

“If the name ‘Kharge’ didn’t exist, Priyank wouldn’t even win a Mandal Panchayat election,” he criticised.

“You’ve been a minister three times. Then why hasn’t S.M. Narayanaswamy from our community, who won four times from Bangarpet, ever become a minister?” he asked.

“Why hasn’t Prasad Abbayya, who won three times, become a minister? Why hasn’t Shivanna from Anekal, who also won three times, been made a minister?” he questioned. “Aren’t all of them deserving?” he asked.

“You’ve crushed many such people. You’ve crushed us, too,” he accused.

“Dalits in Congress are now in a state where they cannot even open their mouths,” he claimed, adding that some had even called him to express this privately.

He reiterated his claim: “It was the Congress that defeated and humiliated Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar — a hundred per cent.”

N. Ravikumar, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, stated, “Not only was Chalavadi Narayanaswamy insulted, but he was also not allowed to hold a Tiranga Yatra in Chittapur. Is Kalaburagi district in India or in Pakistan? Priyank Kharge must be removed from his ministerial post, and the police officers responsible for insulting Narayanaswamy must be suspended.”

Priyank Kharge represents the Chittapur Assembly seat.

Govind Karajol, BJP MP and former Deputy CM, stated, “When Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modiji ‘chowkidar chor hai’, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge compared him to a venomous snake. Congress leaders are now gripped with fear. You are treating everyone the same way you treated Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other party workers. Stop indulging in such lowly acts. Work in accordance with the Constitution — otherwise, the people themselves will teach you a lesson.”

Basavaraj Mattimood, BJP MLA, charged, “Only Minister Priyank Kharge’s administration is functioning here. Officials are not being allowed to work. The district has seen zero development. Crimes, including murders, are on the rise.”

Former MP Muniswamy stated, “The Kharge family, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge, want to keep Kalaburagi tightly in their grip. For that, they are using incompetent police officers. It has now been proven that Congress is anti-SC, anti-ST, and anti-Dalit. Kalaburagi has not been written off and handed over to the Kharge family. Kalaburagi belongs to us.”



