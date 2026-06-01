K’taka cabinet exercise shifts to Delhi; Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah to meet Cong high command

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar and caretaker CM Siddaramaiah reached New Delhi on Monday to hold discussions with the Congress high command on the formation of the new state cabinet.

The two senior leaders travelled to the national capital on the same flight as the exercise to finalise the composition of the cabinet shifted to Delhi. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge also left for Delhi earlier from his residence in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah’s son MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah and several senior Congress leaders, including former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, also reached the national capital.

According to party sources, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala have already held consultations and finalised the initial list of ministers.

Sources indicated that the first phase of cabinet formation is likely to include around 10 to 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister. The proposed social composition of the first batch is expected to include two leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, two Scheduled Caste (SC) leaders, one Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader, two Vokkaliga leaders, one Muslim representative, and two Lingayat leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony for the first batch of ministers is expected to be held on June 3.

Party sources further said the Congress leadership is considering a two-phase cabinet expansion. The remaining ministerial berths are likely to be filled after the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

According to sources, supporters of Siddaramaiah are expected to receive a significant share of cabinet positions in the first phase of expansion.

The final list of ministers is expected to be approved following consultations with the Congress central leadership in New Delhi.

Sources further state that Siddaramaiah has also reportedly prepared a list of ministerial aspirants from his camp, which he is likely to submit to the Congress high command.

Several aspirants have already reached New Delhi as consultations on cabinet formation intensify. The Congress high command is expected to scrutinise the list, taking into account district-wise and community-wise representation before finalising the cabinet lineup.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is likely to press strongly for the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts in Karnataka. According to discussions held at his residence, his camp believes that at least three Deputy Chief Ministers should be appointed to ensure caste and community representation in the government.

A surprising development has emerged, with reports suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered a Rajya Sabha seat to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, after Siddaramaiah declined to enter national politics. However, Siddaramaiah is said to have politely declined the proposal, according to Congress insiders.