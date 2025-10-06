K’taka CM condemns shoe hurling incident at CJI Gavai, says caste-based inequality still persists

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday, condemned the incident of hurling a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and said that caste-based inequality and intolerance still persist firmly in minds of some people in the country even after 75 years of Constitutional implementation.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I strongly condemn the incident in which a lawyer threw a shoe at Justice B.R. Gavai, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, as an act of disrespect. I urge that the mischievous lawyer, who insulted the Chief Justice and the judiciary, be immediately arrested and legal action be taken.”

Justice B.R. Gavai, belonging to the Dalit community, has risen to the highest position through merit and perseverance despite facing social resistance.

“Today’s incident is evidence that caste-based inequality and intolerance still persist firmly in the minds of some, even after 75 years of Constitutional implementation,” CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

“Chief Justice B.R. Gavai is not alone. I want to remind everyone that countless impartial minds, who believe in democracy and the Constitution, stand in support of him. Chief Justices do not belong to any political party or religion. From this perspective, I appeal to people of all castes, religions, and political affiliations across the country to unanimously condemn today’s incident at the Supreme Court,” the Chief Minister said.

“We must not forget that casteist minds like Rakesh Kishore have emerged in society due to the division of people in the name of caste and religion, fostering mutual hatred and intolerance. Just as some glorify a murderer like Nathuram Godse as a patriot, we are witnessing some miscreants celebrating the lawyer’s misdeed. Legal action must also be taken against such individuals, I emphasise,” he noted.

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Supreme Court on Monday when an elderly man attempted to throw a shoe at CJI B.R. Gavai during a courtroom hearing.

The footwear, however, fell short of the bench, and security personnel quickly restrained the individual.

Unfazed by the disruption, CJI Gavai addressed the court, saying, “I am the last person to be affected by such things,” before proceedings continued as scheduled.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred shortly after Monday’s first legal matter was taken up.

The man, later identified as Kishore Rakesh through a proximity card typically issued to lawyers and clerks, reportedly shouted slogans such as “India won’t tolerate Sanatan’s insult”, before attempting to throw the shoe.

The attacker’s motives remain unclear, and security agencies are currently questioning him.

The incident came in the wake of criticism directed at CJI B.R. Gavai over a remark he made last week during the hearing of a public interest plea concerning the reconstruction of a damaged idol of Lord Vishnu in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho.

While rejecting the plea, CJI Gavai had reportedly said, “Go and ask the deity himself to do something”, a comment that sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Responding to the controversy, CJI Gavai clarified, “Someone informed me that my remarks were portrayed in a certain way on social media. I respect all religions.”



