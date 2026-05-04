K’taka Cong chief Shivakumar thanks voters, says bypoll results reflect trust in welfare schemes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday thanked party workers, leaders, and voters for supporting the Congress in the bye-elections, stating that the results reflect public trust in the government’s welfare schemes and governance.

“The people have expressed confidence in us in the two bye-elections in Karnataka. They have recognised that our government is delivering efficient administration along with guarantee schemes. They have sent a message that they will support us to return to power in 2028,” he said.

Speaking to the media at the KPCC office in Bengaluru and in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said, “Two Assembly constituencies had fallen vacant due to the demise of our leaders. I thank the people of both constituencies. Our party office-bearers and workers visited every village and worked day and night. I express my gratitude to them on behalf of the party and the government.”

“Our welfare schemes have been warmly welcomed by the people. Beneficiaries of schemes like Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi treated our workers with respect during the campaign and said these schemes have improved their lives. They assured us of continued support,” he added.

On Davanagere South, he said, “We expected a bigger margin, but we are confident of victory. There are reports of some technical issues, and around 1,500 votes are yet to be counted. We currently have a lead of around 4,900 votes, and our candidate is almost certain to win. The official announcement is awaited. The SDPI candidate has secured around 19,000 votes. In politics, 49 is treated as zero, and 51 is considered 100.”

Referring to Bagalkot, he said, “In the previous election, we had won by a narrow margin, but in this bye-election, our candidate has won by a margin of 22,332 votes. During campaigning in rural areas, families told us that our guarantee schemes had brought positive changes in their lives and assured their support, which boosted our confidence.”

He reiterated his thanks, saying, “Despite criticism from Opposition parties, people did not abandon us. They have strengthened our confidence and encouraged us to continue our service. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, party office-bearers, district and block presidents all worked tirelessly. People from all sections of society have supported us.”

Responding to questions about internal dissent, he said, “Everyone worked unitedly in this election. Our candidate has won. Other matters will be addressed internally within the party.”

On whether internal differences affected the Davanagere result, he said, “Since 1995, Shamanur Shivashankarappa had retained the seat. Minority leaders have supported us, and we have honoured them with positions. Differences of opinion may exist among individuals, but there is no change in the party’s leadership.”

When asked about the reduced vote share, he said, “This is not the time for that discussion; we will review it at the appropriate time.”

On comparisons with past margins, he said, “Every election is different. In Bagalkot, the margin increased from 5,000 to over 22,000 votes. That also needs to be considered. Just as we worked unitedly there, we have done so here as well.”

He added that some votes going to the SDPI candidate reduced the victory margin in Davanagere and said steps would be taken to prevent such outcomes in the future.

On disciplinary action related to the bye-election, he said, “This is an internal party matter. In politics, some leaders have to make sacrifices for others.”

Responding to whether action was taken hastily, he said, “The party took decisions based on the information available at the time. Evidence was shared, and the matter was known to the Chief Minister, the high command, us, and those involved.”



