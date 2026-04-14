K’taka Congress crisis: Minister Zameer Khan denies rebellion claims​

Bengaluru: Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday clarified that he does not see himself as the supreme leader of the Muslim community, dismissing speculation about his political ambitions amid the Davanagere South bypoll developments.​

It can be noted that the Congress party relieved MLC Naseer Ahmad from the post of Chief Minister’s Political Advisor and accepted the resignation of State Minority Department President, MLC K. Abdul Jabbar, for not working for the Congress candidate in Davanagere South. Insiders say that Minister Zameer was behind them, and a section of the party is demanding strong action against him as well.​

Zameer, considered a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was responding to rumours that he had attempted to trigger dissent among minority leaders to position himself as a dominant leader within the community.​

He said, “I have never aspired to become one. I am only a servant working for the people and a Congress party worker. There is nothing wrong with asking for a ticket for Muslims.”​

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, he maintained that he had been transparent and had openly expressed his views during a KPCC meeting. He clarified that he did not specifically propose the name of Congress MLC K. Abdul Jabbar for the Davanagere South constituency, but had suggested that instead of Jabbar, the ticket could be given to any one among the seven Muslim aspirants.​

He added that Jabbar had already resigned when the developments took place and that he was not present at the time. “I came to know later about his resignation. I am also not aware of the reasons behind Naseer Ahmad being dropped from the Chief Minister’s secretary post,” he said.​

Zameer said he would meet the Chief Minister to seek clarity on the developments. “I was informed that certain decisions were taken because I did not visit Davanagere. The Chief Minister has called me, and I am on my way to meet him,” he said.​

Responding to allegations of anti-party activities, he questioned whether anyone had directly named him. He admitted there was dissatisfaction among local Muslims over the denial of a ticket for the Davanagere South seat, but said the issue had been resolved and that the party had finalised its candidate. “We are confident of winning. I am just an ordinary party worker,” he said.​

He further clarified that the discussions were not held behind closed doors. Referring to a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar before elections, he said all local and minority leaders from Davanagere were present.

“I openly stated that just as we secured a ticket for a Muslim candidate in Shiggaon, the party should consider giving an opportunity in Davanagere as well. I suggested that the ticket be given to any of the seven applicants,” he said.​

Zameer also claimed that he had assured the leadership of victory. “I even said that if I fail to ensure a win, I will resign. There was no secrecy in our discussions. While it was initially appropriate to consider Jabbar, the final decision lies with the high command. Once it was felt that he may not be the right choice, we suggested giving the ticket to another aspirant,” he explained.​

On reports of internal discord, Zameer said MLC Jabbar had expressed disappointment after Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, the father of the Congress candidate, reportedly visited a neighbouring house rather than his residence.

“He felt hurt and was reluctant to participate in campaigning. He also cited health reasons while speaking to the media,” Zameer said.​

“I had advised him to actively participate in party work, but he said he was upset over the incident,” he added.​

Regarding MLC Naseer Ahmad, Zameer said he had been assigned responsibilities in Bagalkot. “He had expressed willingness to visit Davanagere but was asked to focus on his assigned work. He had informed the Chief Minister that he would visit later,” he said.​

Asserting unity within the party, Zameer said all minority leaders were working together. “If anyone alleges conspiracy or betrayal, they should name those involved. I was deputed by the high command as a star campaigner for Kerala and acted as per the Chief Minister’s directions. I briefly visited Davanagere, met local leaders, and addressed the media before returning to my assigned responsibilities,” he said.​

Reiterating his stand, he said, “There was dissatisfaction initially, but it has been resolved. We are confident of a 100 per cent victory in Davanagere. I have never projected myself as a leader. I am a public servant.”​

He also dismissed allegations that he was lobbying for a key ministerial position. “It is natural for anyone to aspire to become a minister. I had that aspiration, and I have achieved it. I do not know who they are directed at. Those making such claims should name individuals,” he said.​

Zameer added that he had fulfilled his responsibilities, including campaigning commitments. “I was assigned duties in Kerala until April 7, but returned earlier as directed by the Chief Minister. After seeking permission from party leadership, I visited Davanagere,” he said.​

In response to speculation about a conspiracy against him, he said such developments are common in politics.

“Everyone makes their own efforts. Let them. If others become ministers, I will be happy for them,” he added.​



