K’taka Congress launches awareness drive on electoral roll revision

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday called for collective efforts to protect citizens’ voting rights amid concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the ‘Congress Nade, Mata Rakshane Kade’ (Congress March for Protection of Votes) programme organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in Devanahalli, Shivakumar said no citizen should be deprived of the right to vote.

“No one should lose their right to vote. We must provide people with proper documents and safeguard their votes,” he said.

Shivakumar urged people to avoid misconceptions regarding the ongoing electoral roll revision process and stressed the importance of cooperating with election authorities.

He said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were distributing enumeration forms, which must be filled out and submitted along with the necessary documents.

“Everyone must get rid of the notion that this is a mapping process. The enumeration forms issued by BLOs must be completed and submitted to election officers, along with the required documents. Our workers will be trained for this purpose,” he said.

Appealing to officials and party workers to work together beyond political affiliations, Shivakumar said, “BLOs must set aside party differences and cooperate in properly protecting everyone’s right to vote.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also warned of disciplinary action against party office-bearers and officials who failed to attend the meeting held in connection with the campaign.

“We have instructed ministers and MLAs to set aside all other work and focus on this task. In light of the party directive to remove officials who were absent from today’s meeting, action will be taken against those who did not attend. Those who show no interest in party organisation will be removed from their positions,” he cautioned.

When asked whether the Congress would stage protests against the SIR process, Shivakumar clarified that the party’s focus would be on awareness rather than agitation.

“Rather than protesting against the SIR, we will focus on spreading awareness about it,” he said.