Ready to talk to TN Chief Minister on Cauvery dispute, says K’taka CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said he was willing to engage with his Tamil Nadu counterpart on issues concerning the Cauvery River water-sharing dispute, while also welcoming the Centre’s decision to discuss concerns related to the education system in the wake of nationwide NEET protests.

Speaking to reporters after attending the CEOs’ breakfast meeting ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Shivakumar said the state government is open to discussions with all stakeholders, including the Tamil Nadu government, on matters related to the Cauvery River dispute.

Shivakumar further said, “I do not wish to make the contents of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s letter public at this moment. This week, we have been occupied with Cabinet expansion and other matters. On certain issues, we are ready to speak with everyone, share with everyone, and work with everyone.”

His remarks came in response to questions about a letter reportedly sent by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister regarding the Cauvery issue.

However, insiders confirmed that amid the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing dispute, preparations are underway for talks between Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

The two Chief Ministers are expected to discuss several key issues, including the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

If the meeting takes place, it would mark one of the rare instances in several decades that the Chief Ministers of the two states have come together to hold direct talks on the Cauvery issue and other matters of mutual interest.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu government has requested a meeting, and in response, CM Shivakumar has reportedly invited Chief Minister Vijay for talks in Bengaluru on August 3. However, it remains unclear whether the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has accepted the invitation.

Until now, successive governments in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK and AIADMK, have consistently declined to hold direct negotiations with Karnataka on the Cauvery water-sharing issue. Tamil Nadu’s official position has been that the Cauvery dispute has already been settled by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, CM Shivakumar also welcomed the Centre’s move to deliberate on concerns surrounding the education system following widespread protests by students over the NEET examination.

“It is encouraging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government have finally come forward to discuss the education system after a month. The entire country has now woken up to the issue. We are all working for the future of the students and youth of this nation,” Shivakumar said.

The comments come amid continuing debates over the conduct of NEET and growing demands from students and opposition parties for reforms in the examination and admissions process across the country.

Shivakumar reiterated that the Karnataka government remains committed to protecting the interests of the state’s people while maintaining dialogue and cooperation with neighbouring states on inter-state issues.



