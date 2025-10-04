K’taka Dy CM launches caste census in B’luru, urges people to ensure justice for future generations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to the people that “everyone should participate in the social and educational survey known as caste census being conducted by the Backward Classes Commission and provide the necessary information to ensure justice for future generations of all communities”.

After launching the social and educational status survey in the Greater Bengaluru area, Deputy Chiref Minister Shivakumar spoke to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar.

Shivakumar is also the Bengalaru Development Minister.

“The survey has begun today in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, and it was conducted at my home as well. I have provided all the required information. I urge the public to also cooperate patiently and provide their information. All caste communities should participate in this survey,” he said.

When asked about the need to simplify some of the survey questions, he added, “I also reviewed these questions today. They needed to be simplified. In urban areas, people have less patience.”

Regarding some personal information being asked in the survey, Shivakumar said, “The court has said that no one can be forced to answer these questions. Surveyors may ask these questions, but it is up to the individuals to respond. These questions will not create any problems. I have instructed surveyors to conduct the survey carefully in Bengaluru city.”

When asked about people refusing to participate in the survey, he added, “It is our duty to provide information. We will do what we must.”

On questions about server issues regarding the caste census, he said, “Let it be, they will fix everything. It is their responsibility. People will also be able to participate online, and you should provide information there as well.”

Regarding BJP’s claims that providing information in the survey could affect voter lists, Shivakumar responded, “What can we say about the elders?”

When asked about the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier statement that the Supreme Court would be approached if the state continues to face tax-related injustice, he said, “These are our taxes, our rights. We are currently losing Rs 15,000 to 20,000 crore. The Central government must provide a solution.”

The official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that as on October 3, among the total target of 1.43 crore (1,43,77,978) households, by October 2 the survey of 81.27 lakh (81,27,206) households are complete.

A total of 3.42 crore (3,42,31,444) people have been covered so far in the caste census with a progress of 63.03 per cent, the statement added.