Udupi: Woman Arrested in Connection with AKMS Saifuddin Murder Conspiracy

Udupi: Malpe police have made a significant breakthrough in the AKMS Saifuddin murder case with the arrest of Ridha Shabana, a 27-year-old woman, on charges of conspiracy and direct involvement in the crime. Shabana is the wife of Mohammed Faizal Khan, who was previously arrested in connection with the murder.

AKMS Saifuddin, a prominent bus owner and known rowdy-sheeter, was brutally murdered on September 27th at his residence in Kodavoor. The Malpe police swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Mohammed Faizal Khan, Mohammed Sharif, and Abdul Shukoor on September 28th. These individuals are alleged to have carried out the murder using lethal weapons.

According to police reports, Ridha Shabana is accused of actively participating in the conspiracy that led to Saifuddin’s death. Details regarding the specific nature of her involvement are currently under investigation. Following her arrest, Shabana was presented before the court for judicial proceedings.

This latest arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the Saifuddin murder case to four. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify any other individuals who may have been involved. The motive behind the murder remains under investigation.

The death of AKMS Saifuddin has sent shockwaves through the Udupi district. The community has commended the swift action by the Malpe police in apprehending the suspected perpetrators. Authorities have assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted to ensure that justice is served in this case.