K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar visits Tirumala temple; says prayed for country to overcome economic crisis

Bengaluru/Tirumala: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he prayed to Lord Venkateshwara at the Hindu pilgrimage centre of Tirumala for the country to overcome the economic crisis and for the state to receive good rainfall.

His visit to Tirumala has assumed significance amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the state. Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha, offered prayers and had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at around 3 a.m.

He arrived in Tirumala on Monday evening and stayed there overnight. Later, he travelled to Tumakuru to attend the mega event organised by the Karnataka government to mark the completion of three years in office.

Shivakumar is considered a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister and had recently stated that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be called to Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons after offering prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple, Shivakumar said he sought blessings for peace, prosperity and good health for people across the country.

“I have prayed to Lord Venkateswara that the country should not suffer from an economic crisis, that everyone be blessed with strength and good health, and that the state receives good rainfall,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he also prayed for peace and stability in the country and for the nation to effectively face its challenges.

“I have prayed that the entire country be filled with peace and that it faces its challenges effectively. I am very happy to have come here on this significant day,” he said.

Shivakumar said he was visiting Tirumala after nearly six to seven years and appreciated the changes and development initiatives undertaken by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has brought about many changes and developments. It has maintained discipline and cleanliness and is running a good administration. The government has done good work. I thank everyone,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, Shivakumar also praised the functioning of the TTD administration and its chairman.

“I am delighted to have had the darshan of Sri Venkateswara. The TTD Chairman is also doing excellent work along with his team. I met the Revenue Minister here as well, and he, too, is doing outstanding work. I extend my best wishes to all of them,” he added.