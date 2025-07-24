K’taka EC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, says Congress filed no appeals on voter list irregularities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday refused the charges of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of election cheating, asserting that the electoral rolls are prepared transparently and copies were shared with the recognised parties.

“As informed by the Election Commission of India already, Electoral Rolls are shared with all recognised political parties. During Special Summary Revision-2024, which was taken up before the General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, the copies of draft and final electoral rolls of all 224 assembly constituencies were provided to representatives of all registered and recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC),” said Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka V. Anbukumar.

Anbukumar pointed out that between the draft and final publication of rolls, about 9.17 lakh claims and objections were received for consideration.

His statement also highlighted that no appeals were received at that time, even as the political parties can file an appeal against wrongful additions or deletions in the Electoral Rolls.

“As per law, an appeal can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the Electoral Rolls. No appeals received,” said Anbukumar.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that he too has conducted an investigation in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where several irregularities have taken place.

“I will address the issue in detail later,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that the Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India.

“Today, they (ECI) made a statement. This is complete nonsense. The fact of the matter is that the Election Commission is not doing its job. We have concrete, hundred per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

“It is a hundred per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency, and we found it. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency, this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, aged 50 years, 45 years, 60 and 65 years are added. We have caught them. I want to send a message to the Election Commission: if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they can get away, you are mistaken. We are going to come for you,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

The ECI has clarified that as far as Karnataka elections are concerned, it is highly unfortunate that rather than filling election petition as per section 80 of the Representation of People Act 1951 or if filed, awaiting the verdict of Hon’ble High Court, Rahul Gandhi has not only made baseless allegations but also chosen to threaten ECI, which is a Constitutional body.



