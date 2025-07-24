Udupi ZP CEO Urges Gruha Lakshmi Beneficiaries to Form Self-Help Groups for Enhanced Empowerment

Udupi: In a bid to further empower women in the Udupi district, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bayal has advocated for beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to organize themselves into Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a key initiative among the state government’s five guarantee programs, is designed to foster self-reliance among women.

Mr. Bayal made these remarks during the district-level progress review meeting of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, held on Thursday at the Dr. V.S. Acharya Auditorium in Rajathadri, Manipal.

He emphasized the potential of SHGs to facilitate self-employment opportunities for beneficiaries, particularly in sectors such as dairy farming and poultry. He assured that these ventures would receive support through various government schemes. Furthermore, Mr. Bayal encouraged women to actively participate in small-scale civil works, viewing it as another avenue for empowerment.

Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Chairperson of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, presided over the meeting, highlighting the positive impact of the five guarantee schemes on the general public. He noted that these initiatives have alleviated hardships and contributed to a more stable and peaceful life for many residents. Mr. Kodavoor stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible individual has access to these vital schemes.

He pointed out that the guarantee schemes, implemented two years prior, have been consistently delivered to the people. The current state budget has allocated Rs 51,034 crore towards these initiatives, underscoring the government’s commitment. Mr. Kodavoor urged all departments to collaborate effectively to reach all potential beneficiaries.

Addressing potential issues faced by beneficiaries, Mr. Kodavoor instructed officials to respond promptly and prioritize their resolution. Specific concerns regarding delays or missing payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to beneficiaries, were raised. Relevant department officials were tasked with addressing these issues expeditiously.

The meeting also addressed the suspension of KSRTC bus services to rural areas, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Kodavoor acknowledged the resulting difficulties for students, working women, and job seekers. He urged the Regional Transport Department and KSRTC officials to coordinate and reinstate these crucial services as soon as possible.

Dr. Sunita Shetty, President of the Brahmavar Taluk Guarantee Implementation Committee, brought attention to the situation in Horiladi village, Kukkarnje GP, a hilly region with over 250 houses lacking a ration shop. Residents face significant challenges in accessing essential supplies. In response, District Food and Civil Supplies Department officials pledged to establish ration shops in accordance with regulations, based on the number of beneficiaries in the area.

The meeting also included the launch of a poster campaign for the Yuva Nidhi Scheme special registration drive.

Geeta Wagle, Vice President of the District Guarantee Implementation Committee, along with Santosh Kulal, Satish, Taluk Committee Presidents Ramesh Kanchan, Dr. Sunita Shetty, Naveenchandra, Hariprasad Shetty, Ajit Hegde, Shankar Sherigar, Mohan Poojary (Uppunda), members of the District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee, and various district-level officers were in attendance.