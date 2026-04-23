K’taka Energy Minister launches ‘HT Mitra’ portal for high-tension consumers​

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy Ministry on Thursday launched Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company’s (BESCOM) ‘HT Mitra’ service request/grievance redressal portal, developed by the utility’s own engineers for its High Tension (HT) consumers. Over 18,000 HT consumers would benefit from this transparent complaint system.​

Speaking after inaugurating the portal at BESCOM’s corporate office, the Energy Minister K. J. George said that the ‘HT Mitra’ portal will serve as a transparent and effective platform for HT consumers to raise service requests, register and resolve electricity-related complaints.

He added that the facility will be available to consumers across the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) jurisdiction, benefiting more than 18,000 HT consumers.​

The Energy Minister added that earlier, HT consumers had to rely on the 1912 helpline or visit BESCOM offices in person to register complaints. However, they did not have access to real-time tracking of their grievances. ​

He said the ‘HT Mitra’ portal addresses these gaps by integrating the entire complaint process into a single digital platform. Consumers can log in, register complaints, and track their status in real time. They will also receive SMS updates directly on their mobile phones through the application.​

He further said that the government’s priority is to provide quality power supply to consumers and that technology is being leveraged to ensure swift response and resolution of issues. ​

He termed it commendable that BESCOM engineers themselves have developed this platform and added that the government will continue to support such consumer-friendly initiatives.​

“Industries, Information Technology-Biotechnology companies, and commercial establishments that consume large volumes of electricity will benefit from this technology-driven, transparent system, which ensures timely resolution. This initiative reflects our commitment to ease of doing business and quick grievance redressal,” said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department.​

“Once a complaint is registered on the portal, information about who has taken what action will be directly available to officials. Since this is a fully transparent system, it ensures faster and more accountable resolution of consumer issues,” said N. Shivashankar, Managing Director of BESCOM.​

The portal is a comprehensive digital platform specifically designed for HT consumers, enabling easy registration and login using a phone number. It offers a ticketing system for quick complaint registration and real-time tracking. ​

The platform facilitates direct communication between consumers and BESCOM officials and sends automated updates at every stage of complaint resolution.​

To ensure effective handling of complaints, the portal provides field officers with relevant information, along with facilities for tracking and report monitoring. The centralised dashboard of the portal will be overseen by the BESCOM Managing Director. ​

Additionally, adherence to standard operating procedures will trigger alert messages in case of delays, thereby ensuring accountability.​​