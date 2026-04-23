Mangaluru Airport Awarded Zero Waste to Landfill Certification by CII

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) has received the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Certification by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a testament to its strong commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices.

The airport achieved the Platinum – Class I Rating, the highest distinction within the certification framework. This recognition follows a comprehensive audit by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), confirming that MgIAL surpassed a 99% landfill diversion rate through robust waste management strategies and adherence to stringent sustainability benchmarks.

The Zero Waste to Landfill certification, issued by the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-CESD), resulted from a detailed verification process carried out during the assessment period. CII’s evaluation encompassed all aspects of the airport’s waste management infrastructure, including waste segregation, handling, treatment, recycling protocols, and overall regulatory compliance.

The assessment specifically highlighted MgIAL’s diligent and consistent application of the 5R principles – Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, and Recycle – throughout its operational framework. This integrated approach demonstrably minimized waste generation at its source and facilitated the diversion of the majority of waste through recycling, reuse, and recovery streams.

This certification underscores Mangaluru International Airport’s structured and results-driven approach to sustainability. By prioritizing waste minimization and maximizing resource recovery, MgIAL has significantly reduced its environmental impact.

The Zero Waste to Landfill certification reinforces Mangaluru International Airport’s position as an environmentally conscious aviation hub, aligning its operations with both national and global sustainability goals. Furthermore, it establishes measurable benchmarks for waste management excellence within the Indian aviation sector, setting a new standard for responsible environmental stewardship.