K’taka govt plans mega Tumakuru event to mark 3 years​

Tumakuru: Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, frequent visits to Delhi by ministers aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and clarifications by All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge, the ruling Congress party is set to hold a mega event to mark the completion of three years in office.​

Home Minister and Tumakuru District In-charge Minister G. Parameshwara announced on Saturday that the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will complete three years in office on May 20, and a large-scale state-level convention is being planned in Tumakuru to mark the occasion.​

Chairing a meeting with district-level officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Parameshwara said that an earlier plan to hold a district-level development convention under the Revenue and other departments has now been expanded into a major state-level event in view of the government completing three years.​

He said more than two lakh beneficiaries from across the state are expected to participate in the May 20 event, and around 4,000 buses will be required to transport them. An exhibition showcasing the implementation of the state government’s flagship schemes and the progress of various departments will also be organised. Additionally, benefits will be distributed to beneficiaries during the programme.​

He directed officials from various departments to immediately submit details of their progress, as well as information on projects to be inaugurated or for which foundation stones are to be laid, including details for foundation plaques.​

Parameshwara stressed that arrangements for seating, food, transport, and other facilities for the large number of beneficiaries attending from across the state must be handled without any lapses. He instructed the district administration to form sub-committees and assign responsibilities accordingly.​

He said that most ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and Members of Parliament are expected to attend the event, tentatively scheduled to be held at the Government Junior College grounds in Tumakuru. The district administration has been asked to prepare plans for the stage, food arrangements, exhibition, and helipad facilities.​

He also directed that details of buildings to be inaugurated or for which foundation stones will be laid should be shared with the Public Works Department, which will make arrangements for plaques and related works.​

Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, Superintendent of Police K.V. Ashok, Additional Deputy Commissioner N. Tippeswamy, and other district and taluk-level officials were present at the meeting.​

It can be noted that as of early May 2026, the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is approaching the completion of its third year in office following its May 2023 victory, amid intense speculation regarding a potential leadership change or cabinet reshuffle.​