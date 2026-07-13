K’taka govt to decide on Cauvery water release after July 15 meeting: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the state government will decide on releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu only after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting scheduled for July 15, while also announcing that the Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Legislature will commence on August 6.

Speaking to reporters outside his official residence, Krishna and Shivakumar said the state would present its case strongly before the Cauvery Water Management Authority, taking into account Karnataka’s drinking water requirements and farmers’ interests.

He said that on the Cauvery issue, they have to protect the interests of their farmers, ensure the supply of drinking water and comply with the Supreme Court’s directions regarding Tamil Nadu’s share of water.

He added that the Cauvery Authority meeting is scheduled for July 15, and they would present Karnataka’s case there, with a decision to be announced afterwards.

Responding to a question on the demand by legislators from Mandya for the release of Cauvery water, the Chief Minister said MLAs from Mandya and Srirangapatna, along with the district in-charge minister, had met him regarding the issue and submitted their views.

He said the decision would be announced after the Cauvery Authority meeting.

Shivakumar also announced that the Karnataka Legislature’s Monsoon Session is proposed to begin on August 6.

Asked about the Cabinet meeting and his proposed visit to New Delhi, he said he would travel to the national capital for official work for a day, and that party leaders would finalise the date for further discussions in the next few days, after which he would visit Delhi again.

Reacting to the suspension of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman by the Governor, Shivakumar said the Governor had issued the order and that he had directed the senior-most member of the Commission to discharge the responsibilities of the Chairman until further orders.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the decision regarding the first “Aarti” at the Tirumala temple.

He said the privilege of receiving the first Aarti had historically belonged to Karnataka since the days of the Mysore Maharajas. Instead of a designated government official, the opportunity would now be extended to public representatives, judges, government officials, Members of Parliament, mayors, tahsildars and other dignitaries from Karnataka.

He added that this facility would not be restricted to any particular political party, and that public representatives from any party who visit Tirupati would be eligible, subject to the prescribed guidelines.

He clarified that the decision was limited only to the first Aarti, and that all other rules and procedures would continue to be governed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams administration.

Shivakumar also paid tributes to senior Congress leader and former MP H. Hanumanthappa, describing him as a veteran statesman who had made significant contributions to both the state and the country.



