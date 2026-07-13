Govt has hijacked SIR process, cancel Permanent Resident Certificates: Karnataka BJP

Chamarajanagar: Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka, on Monday alleged that the Karnataka government was hijacking the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by issuing Permanent Resident Certificates.

“This is endangering the country’s security, and this process should be stopped immediately,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka claimed.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the SIR process is meant to give voting rights only to Indian citizens and alleged that the state government was hijacking the SIR process.

“Even after so many years since Independence, they are now issuing Permanent Resident Certificates. One has to ask — were all of us living here insecurely until now? There are approximately 2 crore Bangladeshi citizens in the country. If certificates are issued to such people, it will become impossible to send them back. The government has resorted to this conspiracy to appease minorities,” R. Ashoka alleged.

“The power to grant citizenship rests only with the Central Government. If it is found that someone is not an Indian citizen, it is the Central Government that deports them to their country. In West Bengal, the Congress’ partner Mamata Banerjee was in power earlier. At that time, many Bangladeshi people had come in, and the Congress did not raise any questions about it”, Ashoka stated.

“If the Karnataka government continues to appease, communal riots will increase. Already, cases against Muslim organisations have been withdrawn. There is no need to issue certificates to appease them,” he said.

Ashoka went on to add, “By now, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should have declared drought-affected areas in the state. Instead, skipping that, they passed a resolution in the KPCC meeting demanding Rs 10,000 crore from the Central Government. They have not conducted any survey, have not declared drought, have not provided details on fodder and water availability, yet they are demanding money from the Centre.”

“A responsible government must first conduct a survey and submit a report to the Centre to receive relief. The Central Government sends its team of officials, conducts a survey, obtains a report, and only then releases funds. Every year, relief comes under SDRF. The government should account for what has been done with that money. Instead of doing that, they are engaged in blaming the Centre,” he said.

“CM D.K. Shivakumar should listen to the difficulties of farmers in rain-deficient areas like Chamarajanagar and Mysuru,” he advised.

“Water is not being released to farmers in the KRS reservoir area; instead, it is being secretly diverted to Tamil Nadu,” Ashoka alleged.

“On the other hand, farmers are being asked not to grow water intensive crops. If they say no to cultivation, compensation should have been announced,” he charged.

“In the name of guarantees, the government has betrayed the people. What was promised in the manifesto is one thing; what they are doing now is another. They promised to give to everyone, threw dust in their eyes, and are now cheating them,” Ashoka alleged.