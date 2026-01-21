K’taka: Guv seeks removal of 11 paragraphs, says Law Minister on VB-G RAM G row

Bengaluru: The uncertainty over the Governor’s customary address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature continued, with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot asking the state government to remove 11 paragraphs from the speech prepared by the state Cabinet.

The delegation that met the Governor conveyed that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister, and a decision would be communicated to him.

The joint session is scheduled to be held on January 22. A delegation headed by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna met the Governor on Wednesday night at Raj Bhavan, following objections raised by the Governor to certain paragraphs targeting the Centre over the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), and other issues.

Addressing the media after the meeting outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Minister Patil said that it is natural for the state government to criticise the injustices done to the state in the speech.

“The speech also urges the Centre to reinstate MGNREGA. The Governor has certain reservations. We clarified that we are ready to provide clarifications and change certain things. However, he is suggesting the removal of 11 paragraphs. We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and convey our decision to the Governor,” he said.

However, Minister Patil expressed confidence that the Governor would address the joint session.

“As per Article 176(1) of the Constitution and other Articles such as 163, the Cabinet prepares the Governor’s speech, and the Governor shall address the House with the speech prepared by the government,” he said.

Patil added that as per Articles 176 and 163, the speech is prepared by the Cabinet to be addressed in the joint session.

“This is the constitutional tradition and direction. The Constitution is supreme. There is one Constitution for the President of India and the Governors, and the state government functions under the same Constitution,” he said.

He said the speech mentions the damages suffered by the state in the economic sector.

“We have faced major setbacks in the devolution of funds. There have been setbacks in GST share transfers. The Centre assured Rs 5,000 crore for the Bhadra project, which did not come. The situation has reached a stage where we are forced to approach the Supreme Court to secure our rightful funds,” he said.

The minister said that this is the prevailing situation. In addition, the injustice meted out to the state by the 15th Finance Commission has been highlighted.

“With the 16th Finance Commission scheduled to visit, we need to refer, at least subtly, to the injustice done by the 15th Finance Commission,” Patil said.

“We have naturally included those 10 to 12 paragraphs in the Governor’s speech and sent it to him. We have requested the Governor to agree to this. While the Governor has reservations about a few paragraphs, if rectifications are required, we are ready for discussions. But asking us to drop entire paragraphs amounts to going against the decisions of the elected government,” he stated.

He said that the Governor has expressed his opinion on dropping certain paragraphs.

“Our view is that removing those paragraphs is not appropriate. Should we not raise our voice against the curtailment of the rights of farmers and labourers through the introduction of the VB RAM G Act and the scrapping of MGNREGA?” Patil asked.

The minister said that under MGNREGA, panchayats decided on the works to be taken up, adding that if the powers of panchayats are taken away and transferred to Delhi, how can this not be mentioned in the Governor’s address to the joint session?

“We are following the path of decentralisation as envisaged under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, and this is being disrupted by the VB RAM G Act,” he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday refused to deliver the customary address to the joint session of the legislature.

The state government, which is all set to take on the Centre over the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), has been put in a tight spot following the Governor’s decision.



