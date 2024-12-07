K’taka health minister visits victim’s family, says working sincerely to prevent maternal deaths

Ballari (Karnataka): Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the family of Sumaya, a new mother who recently passed away at the Ballari Government Hospital, and offered his condolences.

“I am working sincerely with full awareness of my responsibility to prevent any further tragedies,” he stressed.

The minister, who is on a district tour of Ballari following the recent deaths of new mothers at the district hospital, visited Sumaya’s home in Azad Nagar, Kudligi. MLA N.T. Srinivas was also present during the visit.

Speaking to the media during his visit, the minister said, “As soon as the deaths of new mothers came to light, we formed an expert committee and instructed them to submit a report on the causes of these deaths. Such incidents should not happen. The government is taking this issue very seriously, and we are taking precautions to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Regarding his visit to the deceased’s home, the minister said, “This is my duty, and that is why I am here. The BJP is making criticisms, but I am working sincerely with full awareness of my responsibility.”

“We have tested the IV fluid and instructed action against the company. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended the use of IV Ringer’s Lactate across the state and have instructed all hospitals not to use it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta raided the Government Hospitals in Ballari on Saturday in connection with the series of maternal deaths following caesarean section deliveries.

The three teams of the state Lokayukta conducted searches on the premises of the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and the Ballari District Government Hospital.

Following the series of deaths of six women after delivery in Ballari region, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday that this year, 327 maternal deaths have been reported in the state. He further stated that he had given directions to investigate all cases.

“There should not be tolerance in such cases. Strict legal action needs to be initiated. The pharmaceutical companies are taking shelter under the law. The law has failed to punish them when they are found guilty,” Minister Rao pointed out.

He also maintained that if everything is going to be alright with his resignation, then he is ready to tender it.



