Reunion of Batch 1966 of Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School: A Celebration of Legacy and Friendship

Mangaluru: The Batch of 1966 from Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School gathered for a poignant reunion at Hotel Ocean Pearl, marking a significant milestone in their lives and honoring the rich legacy of their esteemed alma mater. This gathering, held on a crisp December afternoon, served not only as a celebration of enduring friendships but also as a heartfelt tribute to the values and memories that have shaped their lives.

The program commenced with an invocation by Meera Achar, who set a reflective tone by leading the attendees in an English prayer. This was followed by a Kannada prayer led by Leticia Rodrigues, which resonated with the local cultural essence of the gathering. A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the departed souls of the batch, allowing attendees to reflect on the profound connections that have transcended time and loss. Sulatha Kamath extended a warm welcome to the gathering, setting the stage for an event filled with nostalgia and camaraderie.

One of the most poignant moments of the reunion was the heartfelt address delivered by Meera Nazareth, who traveled all the way from Canada to attend this special occasion. Her emotional journey back to her homeland was marked by gratitude and joy as she recounted the profound impact her friends have had on her life. Meera’s reflections encapsulated the spirit of nostalgia, as she reminisced about the formative years spent at Lady Hill Victoria School. Her words resonated deeply with many attendees, particularly when she remarked, “The world has become smaller, and technology has brought us closer,” emphasizing the importance of modern connections amidst cherished memories.

In addition to Meera Nazareth’s address, Meera Achar shared her own reflections, crediting the school for instilling a sense of discipline that has significantly shaped their lives. The reunion was further enriched by a captivating performance of the traditional dance “Cheluvaya Cheluvo,” presented by Pratibha Samaga and Terry Pais, which captivated the audience and added a vibrant touch to the proceedings. A skit dedicated to Sundar Master showcased the creativity and camaraderie that have endured over the decades, highlighting the strong bonds formed during their time at school.

The event was marked by a sumptuous meal that fostered lively conversations and joyful exchanges among the attendees. The dining hall resonated with laughter and stories, reinforcing the bonds that transcend time and distance. This celebration was not merely a reunion; it was a testament to the enduring legacy of Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School and the cherished memories that remain etched in the hearts of its alumni.

As the afternoon progressed, the group made a heartfelt visit to their alma mater, where they were warmly welcomed by Headmistress Sr Ujwala. In her address, she acknowledged the contributions of the Batch of 1966 to society and affirmed that the values instilled during their time at the school have been passed on to future generations. Her words served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact that education and community can have on individual lives. In a gesture of gratitude, Sr. Ujwala was felicitated by the batch, symbolizing the enduring connection between the school and its alumni.

The reunion concluded with Shanthi Menezes delivering a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing hopes for a future gathering to celebrate the 59th reunion next year. The Batch of 1966 departed with renewed connections, treasured memories, and a shared commitment to uphold the values learned at Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School. This gathering was a poignant reminder of the importance of friendship, community, and the lasting influence of their formative years at this esteemed institution.

The reunion of the Batch of 1966 from Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School stands as a tribute not only to the friendships forged within the walls of their alma mater but also to the enduring legacy of the institution that continues to shape the lives of its students. The event served as a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite individuals across generations and the importance of nurturing these connections as they navigate the journey of life.