K’taka Health Ministry issues advisory, says sharp rise in Covid cases in Bengaluru in 20 days

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department has issued an advisory and said that a gradual increase is seen in terms of the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru in the last 20 days.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said, “This year we have seen 35 Covid-19 cases so far in Karnataka, of which 32 are from Bengaluru.”

However, a gradual increase has been observed in the last 20 days, though no serious situation has been reported, he added.

It is therefore advisable that general public must comply with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour proactively, Minister Rao said.

It is advised that pregnant women, children, immuno-compromised persons and those with comorbid conditions wear face masks while visiting crowded areas, he added.

Steps like using hand sanitizers may also be followed, he said.

Those with Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) must consider getting tested for Covid-19 for timely treatment and to check further spread of Covid-19, the Minister added.

Meanwhile, a nine-month-old baby has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, the Health department officials confirmed on Friday.

The officials said the baby tested positive through a Rapid Antigen Test on May 22.

Sources confirmed that the infant is safe without complications and is currently being treated at the Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sources also said that the infant hailed from Hoskote town in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday morning appealed to the Central government to take precautionary measures amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking to media persons here, Siddaramaiah, citing the rise in Covid-19 cases in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, said that the Central government has not taken steps to test travellers arriving from abroad.

“There is a possibility of rising Covid-19 cases here as well. The Central government must make swift decisions and take precautionary measures in light of the increasing cases,” he added.



