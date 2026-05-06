K’taka HM flags surprise TN poll outcome; assures action on Sringeri row, police housing

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Wednesday addressed a range of political and administrative issues during a media interaction at his official residence in Bengaluru, including the Tamil Nadu election results, internal political developments, the Sringeri oath row, and infrastructure concerns related to police housing.

Commenting on the Tamil Nadu election results, Parameshwara said the pace at which actor Vijay’s popularity translated into electoral gains came as a surprise.

He noted that the scale of the impact was not anticipated by many and attributed the outcome largely to young voters seeking change.

He observed that Dravidian parties have governed the state for several decades, and voters appeared to be inclined towards an alternative.

On whether continuing the alliance with the DMK was a mistake, he said the rationale behind such decisions needs to be examined.

He added that the alliance had been there from the past, and if at all there was to be any decision to change course, it could have been taken by senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing the leadership race in Kerala, the Home Minister said decision-making tends to take time when multiple senior leaders are involved.

He described it as part of a normal political process and said that while delays may occur, decisions are eventually made.

On reports of senior legislators from Karnataka visiting Delhi again, he stressed the need to resolve internal differences without affecting governance.

He expressed confidence that the situation would be settled soon.

Responding to concerns over delays in resolving the issue, he said it was not an unmanageable problem and attributed the delay to leaders being occupied with elections. With the elections now over, he said a resolution is expected shortly.

On the possibility of a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle in the state, Parameshwara declined to comment, stating that such decisions rest with the Chief Minister, party leadership, and the high command.

He added that offering his personal opinion could lead to unnecessary speculation. Drawing from his four decades in politics, he said he has witnessed many similar situations and remains confident that the current issues will also be resolved.

Turning to the Sringeri constituency issue, he said that despite BJP leader D.N. Jeevaraj being declared the winner and issued a certificate by the Election Commission, a complaint alleging vote manipulation has been filed and an FIR registered.

He said time has been given for further developments and a decision will be taken after reviewing the situation.

He also noted that it remains to be seen whether Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda would approach the court again, adding that the complaint submitted by his side has been received.

Responding to a question on whether the matter could have been taken to the Election Commission, he clarified that the current complaint pertains to the police department and is distinct from an electoral process issue.

He added that any complaint received will be duly considered.

On infrastructure concerns, Parameshwara addressed the issue of the dilapidated Halasuru police quarters, stating that a formal request from the police department is required to initiate repairs. He said funds are allocated annually for new buildings and assured that the matter would be taken up on priority.

He pointed out that many police line buildings, constructed during the British era, are now in a deteriorating condition across the state, not just in Bengaluru. These structures are being vacated and will be repaired or replaced in a phased manner. He added that demolition of unsafe buildings and construction of new ones will be undertaken.

The Home Minister further said that around 40 per cent of police personnel currently have access to housing facilities, and efforts are underway to expand this coverage. Under the Police Housing Scheme, the government aims to provide quarters to 80 to 90 per cent of personnel in a phased manner.



