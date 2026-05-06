TVK leader Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form government in TN

Chennai: Seeking to follow through on the dramatic Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday formally staked claim to form the next government in the state after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay arrived at Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid unprecedented political excitement and intense speculation over the formation of the next government.

Senior TVK leaders, including ‘Bussy’ Anand, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, and Arun Raj, accompanied Vijay during the crucial meeting with the Governor.

According to sources, Vijay submitted a formal letter to Governor Arlekar seeking an invitation to form the government and assured him that the party would prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly within the stipulated time.

The meeting is being viewed as the first major constitutional step towards the formation of a new government in Tamil Nadu under Vijay’s leadership.

The development comes after the TVK scripted a stunning electoral debut by winning 108 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, becoming the single largest party in the state. However, the party fell short of the halfway mark of 118 seats required to form a government on its own.

Following the results, Vijay held consultations with newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders.

On Tuesday, TVK legislators unanimously elected him as the leader of the legislative party, paving the way for him to stake claim before the Governor.

Meanwhile, hectic political activity continues in Chennai, with several parties weighing their options in the post-poll scenario. The Congress has already extended conditional support to TVK, while Left parties and smaller regional outfits are expected to hold internal discussions before taking a final decision on supporting a Vijay-led government. The ruling DMK, which suffered a major setback in the elections, has also begun internal consultations after losing power after a single term in office. Political observers believe the coming days will be crucial in determining the shape and stability of the next government in Tamil Nadu.



