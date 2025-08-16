K’taka Home Minister visits Bengaluru blast site, says probe underway

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the blast site at Srirama Colony in Chinnayyanapalya near the Adugodi locality in Bengaluru on Saturday and stated that the probe would ascertain the cause of the LPG cylinder explosion.

A boy was killed and 12 others were injured in the explosion reported within the limits of the Adugodi police station in Bengaluru on Friday. The incident caused panic among residents as it occurred while people were busy with Independence Day celebrations.

The explosion took place at the residence of Kasturamma, who is currently being treated at Victoria Hospital for 30 per cent burn injuries. A 10-year-old boy, Mubarak, who lived in the neighbouring house, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The blast was so intense that the roof of Kasturamma’s house collapsed, and about eight nearby houses were damaged.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Parameshwara said, “As you know, following Friday’s LPG cylinder blast, one boy died and 12 others sustained injuries. Two are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the rest have been discharged. This was an unfortunate incident and occurred accidentally. It is yet to be ascertained how the LPG cylinder exploded. The investigation will bring out the facts.”

“The LPG gas had leaked throughout the night and eventually exploded. Small houses measuring about 10 feet are located here. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also visited the spot and announced compensation for the family of the deceased boy. He further announced that houses damaged in the explosion would be rebuilt. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has assured that the Housing Department will carry out the work, and it will be done,” he added.

Police and Fire, and Emergency Services personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

“If you observe the scene of the blast, about 10 to 15 tiny houses are clustered here. One comforting fact is that an Anganwadi childcare centre is located in this area, where 16 children usually attend. Since it was Independence Day, the children did not come. Otherwise, there was a possibility that all 16 children could have been injured,” Parameshwara said.

He further stated that departments running Anganwadi centres in such places should take more precautions.

“It is difficult for anyone to enter here easily, and I don’t know who granted permission,” he remarked.

Responding to a question on the Dharmasthala murder case and the BJP’s demand for a government statement, he said, “We cannot say anything at this stage. We can only make statements after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits an interim report to the government. Only then can we discuss the matter and take a decision.”