K’taka Janeu row resurfaces: Student ‘forced’ to remove sacred thread, protests erupt​

Chikkaballapur: The controversy over the forceful removal of the sacred thread (janeu) at the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination centre has now spread to Chikkaballapur district, triggering protests and outrage among community groups.​

The controversy over students allegedly being forced to remove their sacred thread (janeu) at a Common Entrance Test (CET) examination centre in Bengaluru intensified on Friday, with a police complaint filed and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding immediate arrests of those responsible.​

A fresh incident has been reported at the Nagarjuna College examination centre near Doddamarali, where a student, identified as G. Supreeth, was allegedly asked by staff to remove his sacred thread before being allowed to write the exam.​

The allegation has raised serious concerns over interference with religious practices.​

The issue came to light three days after the incident, sparking widespread anger.​

Various organisations have now turned against the college management and examination staff, demanding accountability.​

Members of the Brahmin Mahasabha in Chikkaballapur have approached the Superintendent of Police’s office and are likely to file a formal complaint condemning the incident.​

They have demanded strict action against the college authorities.​

The development has drawn particular attention as the incident occurred in the home district of Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar.​

Parents of the student and community leaders have expressed strong displeasure, alleging that religious sentiments are being hurt in the name of examination regulations.​

It can be recalled that, as the controversy over students being asked to remove their sacred thread (janeu) at a Common Entrance Test (CET) examination centre intensified, three staff members of Krupanidhi College in Madiwala, Bengaluru, were suspended at the direction of the Karnataka Congress government.​

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has written to the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, seeking an enquiry into the incident and appropriate action.​

Despite clear instructions not to remove the janeu, the incident occurred, and KEA suspects that it may have been a deliberate act to sow discord.​

Meanwhile, three staff members, including two senior women employees of Krupanidhi College, have been suspended in connection with the allegations.​

The Janeu or Yagyopaveet is a sacred thread worn by Hindu males, especially Brahmins, across the left shoulder and under the right arm, marking their initiation into education, spiritual life, and adulthood.​

The ‘Janeu row’ had resurfaced in Karnataka’s Koramangala, following a student writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) being asked to remove the sacred thread before being allowed to enter the examination hall.​



