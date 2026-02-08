K’taka Minister meets Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks approval for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train

Bengaluru: Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil has submitted representations to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking approval for a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train from Bengaluru to Vijayapura, a high-speed rail corridor between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and a daily special train service on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route.

After launching an electronics manufacturing facility in the Hi-Tech Hardware Park at Bagalur on Saturday, the Minister met Vaishnaw at the venue and handed over the representations. The Railway Minister assured him that the proposals would be examined positively.

Describing Bengaluru as the country’s technology capital and Mumbai as its financial capital, Patil said it was essential to connect the two cities through an efficient and modern transport system. He urged that the high-speed rail corridor announced between Mumbai and Pune be extended up to Bengaluru. Vaishnaw responded positively to this request as well.

The State Minister pointed out that the distance between Bengaluru and Vijayapura is around 530 km and that the current train journey takes nearly 15 to 16 hours. He said this travel time should be reduced to about 10 hours. To achieve this, he suggested limiting halts between Bengaluru and Hubballi and operating trains via the Hubballi and Gadag bypasses. He also sought the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express service on this route.

Patil further requested the introduction of a daily special train service between Bengaluru and Vijayapura. In his representation, he stated that all three proposed services would bring significant social, industrial and economic benefits to several districts of central and north Karnataka. According to Patil, the Railway Minister responded positively to all three demands.

Senior railway officials, including South Western Railway General Manager Ajay Sharma, were present during the meeting.

Earlier, speaking after the inauguration of the manufacturing facility, Minister Patil said the new unit marked a significant strengthening of India’s capability to design, build and deliver high-reliability electronics for mission-critical applications.

He said the facility had been purpose-built to cater to critical sectors such as defence, aerospace and automotive electronics, where quality, precision and reliability are non-negotiable. With advanced manufacturing lines, clean rooms and a world-class environmental stress-testing laboratory, the unit positions itself at the high-value end of electronics manufacturing, he added.

Patil also pointed out that the state is investing over Rs 4,000 crore to extend assured Cauvery water supply to industrial areas in and around Bengaluru. This, he said, is in addition to sustained investments in roads, power and logistics to ensure long-term reliability for manufacturing units.