K’taka Minister Reddy expresses optimism over party discussions on resignation issue

Bengaluru: Minister for Water Resources, Ramalinga Reddy, on Saturday said he is optimistic about ongoing developments within the Congress party in Karnataka and expressed confidence that the confusion surrounding his decision would be resolved by the evening as his resignation had not been accepted as yet by the leadership.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Koramangala, Bengaluru, Reddy said senior leaders had already intervened and discussions were underway to resolve the matter amicably.

“AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has discussed the matter with me. I and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met at a hotel and discussed all issues. I have briefed everything to Surjewala. Congress State President B.K. Hariprasad has also called me and told me that we should move together,” Reddy said.

He further said that CM Shivakumar and Surjewala are expected to meet again to discuss the issue and take a final call. “Let me see what decision they take. They are saying they will not accept the resignation,” he added.

Clarifying his position, Reddy said there had been no change in his stand and that he was waiting for the outcome of the leadership discussions. “Both CM Shivakumar and Surjewala are meeting. I will wait for their call,” he said.

On portfolio allocation, the minister said he had not specifically sought the Bengaluru Development portfolio and had limited familiarity with the currently assigned irrigation department. He added that his entry into the Cabinet was based on party decisions and not personal lobbying.

“I became a minister for the first time in 1993. I never lobbied for any post with any Chief Minister,” he said.

Reddy also said he remained hopeful that the ongoing discussions would bring clarity soon. “I have not lost patience at any point. I would not have spoken to the media like this otherwise. I am confident all confusion will end by the evening,” he said.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on an assurance regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.



