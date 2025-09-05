K’taka to bring amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in upcoming local body polls

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka has decided to bring amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

Minister for Law H.K. Patil made the statement in this regard after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Minister Patil stated: “The state cabinet has resolved to recommend necessary legal amendments and framing of rules to facilitate the conduct of all upcoming local body elections through ballot papers instead of the EVM system. Earlier, the data from assembly elections was being used. Now, a decision has been taken to recommend revision, correction, and reconstitution of the voters’ list, so that the State Election Commission can prepare a high-quality electoral roll.”

The Cabinet has also decided to recommend changes to the election process to the State Election Commission. The cabinet has approved certain necessary amendments to laws and rules for this purpose, Patil stated.

Minister Patil further stated: “The State Election Commission is an independent body, and the responsibility of preparing the electoral roll lies solely with it. Provisions under Section 165 of the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act, Section 14 of the Municipalities Act, and Section 35 of the GBA Act explain how elections must be conducted. The cabinet has resolved to recommend these new rules and procedures for conducting Panchayat Raj and urban local body elections.”

“Recently, people in Karnataka have observed many discrepancies in the preparation of the voters’ list, and a large number of complaints have been received. Allegations have been made that many non-existent voters were included, and discussions have been ongoing for months. Meanwhile, trust in EVMs has generally been declining. Considering the lack of reliability, public sentiment, and opinions, the decision of the cabinet to conduct elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs has been taken in this context,” Patil emphasized.



