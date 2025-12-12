K’taka to fill 2.84 lakh vacant posts in phases; over 56,000 positions cleared for action: CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that 2.84 lakh vacant posts will be filled in phases after obtaining approval from the Finance Department. He was responding to a question from BJP MLC Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa in the Legislative Council.

The question sought information on steps taken to fill the approximately 2,84,881 vacant posts in the state, including those in corporations and boards.

Siddaramaiah stated that there are a total of 2,84,881 vacant posts in the state, including 1,01,420 vacancies in corporations and boards and 14,677 in universities; the remaining vacancies are spread across departments and local bodies, bringing the state total to 2,84,881.

He said approval has already been obtained from the Finance Department to fill 24,300 posts. Under the Hyderabad-Karnataka region’s Article 371J provisions, 32,132 posts need to be filled. Together, action is underway to fill a total of 56,432 posts, and implementation has already begun.

It can be noted that Article 371J grants special status to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region in Karnataka, aiming to address socio-economic and educational backwardness. This region includes six districts: Gulbarga, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Bellary.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the internal reservation issue had delayed the recruitment process, but said that the issue has now been resolved.

He assured that vacant posts will be filled in phases after obtaining further approvals from the Finance Department.

Responding to a question from Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza, Siddaramaiah announced that the government will implement 3 per cent reservation in the Forest Department, 3 per cent in the Police Department, and 2 per cent in various other departments to encourage athletes.

The question sought information on encouraging athletes, providing reservation in government jobs, developing sports infrastructure, and promoting the sport of kabaddi.

Siddaramaiah stated that the government has appointed 13 athletes who won medals at the Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games.

In the Police Department, 70 constables and 14 PSIs have been directly appointed.

The government will provide reservation to athletes in the Forest Department, the Police Department and various other departments. The government will also consider providing more encouragement to the sport of kabaddi.

Responding to BJP MLC Shantaram B. Siddhi’s question in the Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah announced that a decision will be made in the next financial year to construct a hostel in Yellapur in Karwar district.

The question sought information on constructing hostels for the benefit of backward and Scheduled Caste students from Yellapur, Karwar district.

Siddaramaiah stated that a hostel will be constructed in Yellapur to support the education of students from various communities, including backward and Scheduled Castes, from the Yellapur area.

He assured that a suitable decision will be taken in the next financial year to include the project.