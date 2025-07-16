K’taka won’t lose industries over land issue, says Minister Patil amid Andhra invite row

Bengaluru: Responding to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh’s invitation to the aerospace industry — following the Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw the acquisition of 1,777 acres of land near the Bengaluru airport for a proposed Aerospace Park — Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said that no industry will move out of the state due to a lack of land.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Minister Patil said, “I will respond to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh at an appropriate time. He thinks he can fish in troubled waters. However, our waters are calm.”

Karnataka accounts for 65 per cent of the national share in the aerospace and defence sectors. Globally, Karnataka and Bengaluru have the third-largest aerospace ecosystem. “Not a single industry will move out of Karnataka due to land shortage. I won’t let a single industry leave,” he emphasised.

The minister added that this applies not just to aerospace and defence industries, but to industries across all sectors. “We have sufficient land. There is no need for panic or concern in this regard,” Patil said.

“We also have land available in the Devanahalli area. No industry from Karnataka will shift out just because of the invitation from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh. The government has prioritised the allocation of land and water for industries, not only in Bengaluru but also across North Karnataka. The state has allocated Rs 3,000 crore to ensure water availability for industrial use,” he stated.

“Land will be provided to industrialists wherever they need it. I am making this very clear,” he underlined. “I am also responding to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on social media platform X,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara also commented on the development on Wednesday in Bengaluru, stating that it’s a competitive world. He noted that Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh is located close to the Bengaluru International Airport, as is Hosur town in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government has proposed constructing an international airport in Hosur to attract industries from Bengaluru.

“KIA Motors moved to another state. Here, in Devanahalli, farmers protested for three to four years, opposing land acquisition. CM Siddaramaiah has now announced the withdrawal of plans to acquire 1,777 acres. However, the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with dry lands in Hindupur and Hosur respectively, are making efforts to attract industries,” Parameshwara stated.

Following the announcement of the dropping of land acquisition for the aerospace Park by the Karnataka government, pitching to the Aerospace industry, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has an attractive aerospace policy with “best-in-class incentives” and over “8000 acres of ready-to-use land”.

“Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table,” Nara Lokesh said in a post on X.



