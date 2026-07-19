Kumaraswamy pays tribute to mother Chennamma; final rites on July 20

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday night paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, recalling her simplicity, devotion and sacrifices for the family over several decades.

Speaking to reporters outside Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said Chennamma, who passed away earlier in the day, had been a guiding force not only for the Deve Gowda family but also for lakhs of people.

Providing details of the funeral arrangements, Kumaraswamy said Chennamma’s mortal remains would initially be kept at the family’s Padmanabhanagar residence in Bengaluru to enable the public to pay their last respects.

He said it was the family’s duty to facilitate antim darshan for the lakhs of people who wished to pay homage to her.

He added that the family had tentatively decided to take her mortal remains to Hassan, the native district of both Chennamma and H.D. Deve Gowda, at around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Discussions are underway on whether the final rites should be conducted at the Mavinakere Temple premises or near the Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Kumaraswamy said the final rites are likely to be held on Monday, though the exact time and venue would be finalised after consultations with family members.

“The mother who gave birth to us has passed away. She was a simple woman and a great devotee of God. She stood by my father for nearly 65 to 70 years and sacrificed her life for him and the family,” Kumaraswamy said.

He said Chennamma’s life and values shaped the lives of her children. “Whatever good virtues we possess today are because of her. Through her, we understood a mother’s love and compassion,” he added.

Recalling her deep spirituality, Kumaraswamy said Chennamma, who hailed from a small village, spent several hours every day in prayer. “She would wake up at 5 a.m. and remain in the pooja room until 3 p.m., often without even drinking water. For the past 35 years, she visited the Rajarajeshwari Temple every Friday without fail,” he said.

He noted that she had been battling health issues for the past one‑and‑a‑half years, which worsened in recent days. “She had survived two bouts of COVID‑19 during the pandemic and later developed respiratory complications. Over the last year, we witnessed her suffering closely. No matter where we were, we constantly thought about her,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said Chennamma was always concerned about the well‑being of others and would routinely ask whether visitors who came to see her had been served food.

He also recalled a past acid attack on her, describing it as almost fatal. “By the blessings of Goddess Rajarajeshwari, she survived that attack. Now, perhaps God wanted her back with Him,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the doctors at Manipal Hospital, Kumaraswamy said they made every effort to save her. “The doctors tried their best, but it was God’s will,” he remarked.

Kumaraswamy also took to social media X, writing: “I bid a tearful farewell to my beloved mother, Smt. Chennamma Devegowda avaru. She was the quiet strength behind our family, the embodiment of unconditional love, sacrifice and unwavering values. Every lesson she taught us, every blessing she bestowed and every prayer she offered will remain my guiding light for the rest of my life. The void left by her passing can never be filled, but her memories will continue to live in my heart and inspire me in every step of my journey. I pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to her noble soul. Om Shanti.”

Chennamma passed away on Saturday at the age of 85, drawing condolences from leaders across party lines, who remembered her for her humility, sacrifice, and steadfast support for the Deve Gowda family.



