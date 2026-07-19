K’taka govt to extend state honours to Chennmma

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday paid his last respects to Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and described her as a motherly figure to generations of politicians in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media after paying homage to Chennamma’s mortal remains at Deve Gowda’s Padmanabhanagar residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said her demise was a great loss not only to the Gowda family but also to the state’s political fraternity.

Shivakumar announced that the Karnataka government would accord full state honours during her last rites.

He said the family had decided to conduct the funeral on Monday (July 20) and that the government had already been instructed to make the necessary arrangements.

“Considering that she was the wife of a former Prime Minister and the mother of a Union Minister, the government has decided to extend state honours. She stood beside Deve Gowda through every stage of his political journey. I pray that her soul rests in peace and that her family finds the strength to bear this loss,” he said.

“Chennamma was a motherly figure to politicians across Karnataka and an inspiration to all. We had been informed that her health condition was critical. She was deeply spiritual and stood by one of the country’s most prominent political families through times of joy and adversity, serving them with unwavering dedication,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that no one is permanent in life, but Chennamma’s contributions and sacrifices would always be remembered.

“She made countless sacrifices for the success of H.D. Deve Gowda and all members of the family. We have lost a remarkable woman,” he said.

Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Her death has drawn condolences from political leaders cutting across party lines, who remembered her humility, devotion and steadfast support to the Deve Gowda family throughout its public life.