Kumari Medha Vidyabhushan’s Devotional Songs Enchant Audience at Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: As part of the Amrita Varsha – 75 Years of Service to Humanity celebrations, a devotional music program titled “Amrita Bhakti Sudha” captivated attendees at the Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, on Sunday, October 12th, 2025. The event, held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, drew an audience of approximately 550 delegates and devotees.

The program, which commenced at 5:00 pm and concluded at 7:30 pm, was inaugurated by Sri Shailendra Nath Sheeth, Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank, who formally commenced the proceedings by lighting the lamp. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, presided over the event, lending his esteemed presence to the auspicious occasion.

The focal point of the evening was a deeply moving devotional music presentation by Kumari Medha Vidyabhushan. Her performance, characterized by its soulful rendition and spiritual depth, resonated profoundly with the audience. Vidyabhushan was accompanied by a talented ensemble of musicians, including Pradesh Achar on Violin, Phanindra Bhaskar on Mridanga, and B. S. Raghunandan on Ghatam, whose instrumental contributions further enhanced the musical experience.

The devotional melodies presented by Kumari Vidyabhushan and her accompanying musicians served to uplift the spiritual atmosphere within the auditorium, imbuing the hall with a palpable sense of divine energy. The enthusiastic participation of the attendees underscored the program’s success in fostering a memorable celebration of devotion and the power of music. The event stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Ramakrishna Mission and its commitment to serving humanity.