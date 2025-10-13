Team KMC Clinches First Place at IMA – MV Chowdiah Cricket Tournament 2025

Mangaluru: In an exhilarating and closely contested finale held on 12th October 2025 at the Padua Grounds, Team KMC, representing KMC Hospital Mangalore, emerged victorious in the IMA – MV Chowdiah Cricket Tournament, claiming first place among six competing medical institutions, including YMC, AJIMS, KGMOA, KSHEMA, and FMMC. The annual tournament, organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru, witnessed top-level cricketing talent from across the region, culminating in a memorable display of sportsmanship, skill, and teamwork.

KMC Hospital’s team, led by Captain Dr. Harish E, showcased exceptional performance throughout the tournament. The squad included Dr. Vinod Nayak, Dr. Avinash K, Dr. Akshit, Dr. Karthik, Dr. Pundalik Baliga, Dr. Rajendra, Dr. Dushyanth, Dr. Karrthik, Dr Kaushal, Dr. Nireesh, Dr. Renil, Dr. Shashank, and Dr. Vinu, all of whom contributed to the team’s success with outstanding dedication and teamwork. The final match was a nail-biting encounter, with KMC Hospital triumphing through a combination of strategic play and sheer determination, earning accolades from spectators and participants alike.

The IMA – MV Chowdiah Cricket Tournament is a celebrated annual event in Mangaluru’s medical community, aimed at fostering camaraderie, teamwork, and holistic development among healthcare professionals. KMC Hospital’s victory not only highlights their excellence on the field but also reflects their commitment to nurturing well-rounded medical professionals who excel in academics and extracurricular pursuits.

The championship win is a proud moment for KMC Hospital, inspiring future medical teams and reinforcing the spirit of sportsmanship, resilience, and collective effort in the medical fraternity.

