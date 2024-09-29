Kundapur: 22-Year-Old Shashank Mogaveera Dies in Bike Collision

Kundapur: A fatal accident occurred on National Highway 66’s service road, opposite Nagu Palace in Hanglur, Kundapur, on September 28 night. Two bikes collided head-on, resulting in the death of Shashank Mogaveera (22).

Shashank, son of Venkatesh, a painter from Barekatte Balehithlu, worked for a private company in Bengaluru. He was returning home after filling petrol at Reliance petrol bunk when his bike collided with a Royal Enfield Bullet coming from the opposite direction.

Shashank suffered severe injuries and died en route to KMC Hospital, Manipal. The Bullet rider, Punith, and his mother, Padma, were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Punith’s condition is critical.

Punith, a bakery owner from Kandlur, was traveling to Koteswar with his mother when the accident occurred. Kundapur Traffic Police have registered a case, and SI Prasad is investigating under Inspector Nanjappa’s guidance.