St. Vincent de Paul Society Celebrates Patron’s Feast with devotion at St Lawrence Church Bondel

Mangaluru: With great devotion and community spirit, the Bondel Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) celebrated the feast day of their patron, St. Vincent de Paul.. The celebration began with a Eucharistic Mass at 7 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Bondel, presided over by Rev. Fr. William D’ Souza. The liturgy was conducted by members of the SVP society.

Following the Mass, a short program was held at the St. Lawrence English Medium School Auditorium at 8:30 a.m. The event commenced with a prayer, invoking God’s blessings, with Mr Naveen Correa leading the Word of God, followed by a reflection delivered by Rev. Fr. William D’Souza. In the presence of Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, two new members, Mr. Prakash Pinto and Mr. Gratian Lobo, took an oath. Rev. Fr. William D’Souza administered the oath ceremony.

Rev. Fr Peter Gonsalves –Principal St Lawrence English Medium School, Rev. Fr William D’Souza –Asst. Parish Priest, Mr John D’Silva –Vice President , Mr Santhosh Misquith Secretary –Parish Pastoral Council , Mr Neris Dias-President SVP, Mr Naveen Correa-Secretary, Mrs Shiny Monteiro- Treasure SVP were on dais.

Warm Welcome was extended to each and every guest by Mr. Neris Dias, President of the SVP Bondel. The society’s secretary, Mr. Naveen Correa, presented the annual report, which featured the accomplishments of the organisation. Mr. Ronald Lasrado gave a brief overview of the history of the society’s humanitarian efforts, with a focus on helping underprivileged families, as the SVP celebrates its 49th year of existence. Beneficiaries of SVP’s aid, Mrs. Lorita Fernandes and Mrs. Lakshmi, expressed their sincere appreciation for the society’s steadfast support during challenging circumstances.

In his address, Rev.Fr. William D’Souza congratulated the new members and emphasized the importance of SVP’s mission in the parish, urging attendees to support and consider joining the society. He reminded the congregation that SVP’s work embodies the mission of God by serving the needy.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Sandeep Misquith , Mr. Ronald Lasrado skillfully emceed the programme . Refreshments were served to all attendees,

The program came to an end with all SVP members singing the patron’s hymn of gratitude.

Report& Photography: Meena Serrao Barboza