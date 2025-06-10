Kundapur: 27-Year-Old Youth Reported Missing

Kundapura: Sahil, a 27-year-old resident of Santosh Nagar in Hemmadi village, has been reported missing since June 8th. According to reports, Sahil left his home at approximately 8:00 PM on June 8th, stating his intention to travel to Kundapur town on his scooter. He has not been seen since.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Kundapur Police Station by Sahil’s brother, and an investigation is currently underway.

Sahil is described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height, with a fair complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with brown stripes on the shoulders and blue jeans. He is fluent in Kannada, Urdu, Hindi, and Beary languages.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Sahil’s whereabouts to contact the Kundapur Police Station immediately.