Kundapur: BJP Leader Faces Sexual Harassment Allegation; Case Registered

Kundapur: A formal complaint has been lodged with the Amasebail Police Station against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Naveen Chandra Shetty, a resident of Manimakki in Rattadi village, concerning allegations of sexual harassment. The complainant is a 29-year-old woman employed as a service representative for the Dharmasthala Self-Help Group and also a resident of Rattadi village.

According to the filed report, the incident occurred on September 2nd when the woman contacted Shetty, who also serves as the head of the management committee of Sri Ratteshwara Temple in Rattadi, to deliver an invitation for the Dharmarakshana Yatra meeting scheduled for September 5th.

The complainant states that Shetty informed her of his presence at his residence and requested her to deliver the invitation by 1 p.m. Upon arriving at his home around 12 noon, the woman alleges that Shetty, seated in the veranda, purportedly touched her hand while accepting the invitation card.

Amasebail Police have registered a case and have initiated investigations into the allegations.