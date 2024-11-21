Kundapur: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar Assures Justice for BPL Cardholders Amid Controversy

Kundapur: In a recent statement made in Kollur after visiting the revered Sri Mookambika Temple, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addressed concerns surrounding the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards. He assured that eligible BPL cardholders in Karnataka would not face injustice, emphasizing that both the government and his party are committed to treating the state’s citizens fairly.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar asserted, “I’m speaking before God, as a government representative, Deputy Chief Minister, and Congress party president… We won’t allow injustice to eligible BPL cardholders.” This statement comes amid rising tensions and accusations from opposition parties regarding the handling of BPL card cancellations.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of five guarantee schemes, which are currently being monitored by taluk and state-level committees. These committees are tasked with reviewing all cases to ensure that justice is served and that no eligible individual is left behind. “No one should fear; opposition parties should not spread misinformation,” he cautioned, reinforcing the government’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of the people.

In addition, Shivakumar provided an update on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s current engagements, revealing that the Chief Minister has traveled to Delhi to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This meeting aims to address the recent 58% cut in NABARD loans allocated to Karnataka. “CM has sought time to meet the Union Finance Minister. He will discuss the injustice happening to Karnataka and request for justice,” Shivakumar stated.

Responding to inquiries regarding the guarantee schemes, Shivakumar assured the public that these initiatives would remain in place for a decade, with the current government expected to serve for the remaining three years of its term, totaling eight years.

Furthermore, in light of questions about the ongoing investigation into the suspected Naxal encounter involving Vikram Gowda, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the police’s handling of the situation. “Police will do their job. Home Minister Parameshwar will handle the matter. I’ll focus on my work in the state. Protecting Karnataka’s people is everyone’s responsibility; we’re doing our part,” he remarked.

On the topic of a Naxal package recently announced in Kerala and Karnataka, Shivakumar stated that all necessary information has been made public and reiterated that the police have fulfilled their duties in this regard. “I won’t comment further,” he concluded, maintaining his focus on the government’s responsibilities and commitments to the citizens of Karnataka.