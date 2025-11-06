Kundapur Municipality Clarifies Street Vendor Eviction Decision, Emphasizes Collective Agreement

Kundapur: The Kundapur Town Municipal Council has addressed recent public concerns surrounding the removal of street vendors from specific areas within the city. President Mohanadas Shenoy asserted that the decision was not a politically motivated or unilateral action, but rather a collective administrative agreement reached with the consensus of members from all political affiliations within the council.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday, Shenoy expressed his concern regarding the misunderstandings circulating among the public, which he believes have led to inaccurate accusations against the municipal administration. “There is also confusion among the traders themselves,” Shenoy stated. “The eviction decision was taken unanimously, not by any single party.”

Shenoy clarified that the issue of unauthorized street vending had been under discussion among council members for more than six months prior to the final decision. He firmly defended the municipal action as a legally sound and necessary administrative measure.

He further referenced prior directives from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to clear shops situated near Gandhi Maidan and Nehru Maidan in Kundapur. “Even at that time, we had requested additional time on behalf of the traders,” Shenoy explained. “Later, some shops were cleared by the National Highway Authority. Recently, new shops have appeared near Basrur Moorkai Junior College and under the flyover.”

Shenoy specifically addressed the proliferation of unauthorized panipuri stalls operated by vendors from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. “These stalls had sprung up in rows without permission. Ensuring public health is our priority. Moreover, licensed shopkeepers were facing inconvenience due to these unauthorized setups,” he stated.

He further elaborated on the council’s efforts to support street vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that 75 street vendor licenses and food licenses were issued to deserving applicants. “The municipality has not treated this as a revenue-generating move and does not collect any fees from them. However, due to parking issues, health concerns, and other reasons, only 11 newly erected, unlicensed shops were removed recently, after issuing prior notice,” he explained.

Shenoy offered assurance that the administration is actively working to identify suitable locations for the affected vendors to legally resume their businesses. He acknowledged that the process may require some time to complete.

In response to questions from the press, Shenoy conceded that municipal officials should have disseminated notices, public announcements, and press releases before implementing the eviction. “This lapse by the officials gave the matter a political color and caused embarrassment to the administration,” he admitted.

Municipal Vice President Vanitha Billava and Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar V. were also present at the press conference, lending further support to the council’s position. The council hopes that this clarification will alleviate public concerns and foster a better understanding of the rationale behind the street vendor eviction decision.