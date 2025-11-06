Prime Minister Modi to Visit Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28, as announced by Paryaya Puthige Math Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji. The visit will coincide with a significant religious event, the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana,’ a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by an estimated one lakh devotees.

The event forms a part of the concluding three months of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji’s fourth Vishwagita Paryaya, a period marked by a series of major religious programs. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Gita Mandir.

Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji elaborated on the month-long “Gita Utsava,” set to commence on November 8 at 4:30 p.m. with an inauguration by Pejawar Math Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji. The festival, spanning until December 7, will encompass various spiritual and cultural activities, including the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana, Sant Sangama (a gathering of saints), Bhajanotsava, Sant Sandesha (saints’ messages), and Sant Sanmana (honoring of saints).

Highlighting the significance of the visit, the Swamiji noted that this will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the Sri Krishna Math as Prime Minister. His previous visit occurred in 2008, during his third Paryaya, when he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Swamiji expressed anticipation for Modi’s return, sixteen years later, to offer prayers at the revered Math.

The Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana program is scheduled to take place on November 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bailkere Grounds. Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at the Sri Krishna Math around noon, where he will offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Mukhyaprana (Hanuman). Following the prayers, he will inaugurate the golden Kanaka Kavacha at Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and Kanakana Kindi. The Prime Minister will then proceed to the Gita Mandir to attend the main stage event. Notably, he will personally recite the final 10 verses of the Gita, dedicating them to Lord Krishna.

The Math administration will formally felicitate the Prime Minister during the event. High-profile dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Ashwini Shekhawat, are expected to be in attendance, according to the Swamiji.

Additional events scheduled as part of the Gita Utsava include:

November 9, 10 a.m.: International Gita Conference

November 9, 5 p.m.: Centenary of Vidyamanya Teertha’s Peetha Installation

November 11–28: 18-day Gita discourse by Dr. U. Ramanathacharya, Shatavadhani

November 29: Gita Maha Yajna in 18 sacred fire pits

November 30, 4 p.m.: Mass Gita recitation and Bhajan Utsava, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a special invitee.

December 1: Gita Jayanti, featuring a mass recitation and prize distribution for children.

December 7: Concluding ceremony of the Gita Utsava, the 38th annual convocation of Puthige Vidyapeetha, and the concluding ceremony of the Gita Bhashya lessons at 5 p.m.

Junior Pontiff Sri Sushreendra Theertha Swamiji of Puthige Math was also present at the press conference, further underscoring the significance of the upcoming events.