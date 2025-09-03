Kundapur Police Crack Down on Extortion Gang, Arrest Six Including Woman

Kundapur: The Kundapur police have apprehended six individuals, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a man. The arrested individuals have been identified as Savad alias Achchu, Saipulla, Mohammed Nasir Sharif, Abdul Sattar, Abdul Aziz, and Asma.

According to the complaint, the victim, Sandeep Kumar, had befriended Savad in Kundapur, who introduced him to the others. On September 2, Sandeep was lured to Asma’s house, where the accused allegedly threatened him with a knife and demanded Rs 3 lakh. The victim was beaten, tied up, and forced to transfer Rs 35,000 and withdraw Rs 40,000 from his account.

Based on Sandeep’s complaint, the Kundapur police registered a case and launched an investigation. Under the direction of Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, a team led by Additional SP Sudhakar Naik and DySP H.D. Kulkarni arrested the accused and seized two cars worth Rs 18 lakhs. The accused have been produced before the court.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had meticulously planned the extortion, using the victim’s acquaintance with Savad to gain his trust. The accused have admitted to the crime during interrogation. The Kundapur police are working to uncover any potential links to other similar cases.

The accused are currently facing charges under various sections of the BNS.