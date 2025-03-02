Kundapur Police Raid on Fake Application Center: Assets Seized

Kundapur: In a significant operation, the Kundapur police have successfully raided a fraudulent application center that was implicated in defrauding the public through the use of forged documents. The operation led to the seizure of various assets linked to the illicit activities of the center, which was operated by an individual identified as Kodi Nagesh on Ferry Road, Kundapur.

Sub-Inspector Nanjanayak, acting on credible intelligence regarding the fraudulent operations, conducted the raid at the suspect location. During the inspection, law enforcement personnel uncovered a trove of counterfeit seals and stamps that bore the signatures of several notable government officials. These included seals from the offices of the Assistant Registrars of Byndoor, as well as birth and death records from the Kundapur Taluk Hospital. Other forged documents were linked to local government entities such as the Beejadi and Basrur Gram Panchayats, the District Commissioner’s office, and the Udupi City Corporation, among others.

The investigation also revealed forged seals from offices of the Kundapur Tehsildar, the President of Basrur Gram Panchayat, headmasters of government schools in Nowund and Muduru, and officials from the Public Works Department, Education Bharati Credit Cooperative Society, and various Deputy Tehsildars and land surveyors within Udupi District.

Authorities have registered a case concerning this serious matter at the Kundapur police station. The police are now working to determine the full extent of the operation and identify any additional individuals who may have been involved in this fraudulent scheme. This raid highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat deceitful practices that exploit the public and undermine governmental integrity. Further investigations are expected to continue in the coming days.



