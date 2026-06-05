Kundapur Rural Police Apprehend Burglary Suspects, Recover Stolen Gold and Silver Valued at Rs 11 Lakh

Kundapur: The Kundapur Rural Police have successfully cracked a significant house burglary case, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 11 lakh. The breakthrough follows a meticulous investigation initiated after a complaint was filed by Mr. Niranjan Bhat, a resident of Neralakatte in Karkunje village.

The incident, which occurred between 11:47 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. on May 23, 2026, involved unknown perpetrators forcibly entering Mr. Bhat’s residence and absconding with valuable gold ornaments, silver articles, and a sum of cash. A case was promptly registered at the Kundapur Rural Police Station under Crime No. 27/2026, invoking Sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation was conducted under the expert guidance of Mr. H.D. Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kundapur Sub-Division, and Mr. Santosh A. Kaikini, Circle Inspector of Police, Kundapur Circle. The dedicated investigation team comprised Sub-Inspector Niranjan Gowda (Law & Order), Sub-Inspector Chandrakala M. Pattar (Investigation), and a diligent contingent of police personnel, including Raju B., Maunesh, Sridhar Patil, Kiran B. Patil, Jayaram (Shankaranarayana Police Station), Sudhakar and Chandra (Amasebailu Police Station), Santosh and Prince (Kundapur Police Station), Nagendra (Kollur Police Station), Chidananda (Byndoor Police Station), and Malappa.

Through rigorous investigative procedures, the police successfully apprehended the second accused, Mr. Vijay Shetty, aged 32, son of Mr. Bhaskar Shetty, residing at Tantradi Bayarabettu, Kadur village, Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, on June 3, 2026. From his possession, authorities recovered a substantial amount of stolen property, including 66.22 grams of gold and 175.4 grams of silver, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 9 lakh.

Further progress in the investigation led to the arrest of the third accused, Mr. Arjun Poojary, aged 29, son of Mr. Shivaji, residing at Indaru, Karkala taluk, Udupi district. From Mr. Poojary, the police recovered 18.200 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh.

Both apprehended individuals have been produced before the honourable court to face legal proceedings. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the first accused, Mr. Mohammed Ashraf, who remains at large. The Kundapur Rural Police affirm their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community and bringing all perpetrators of criminal acts to justice.