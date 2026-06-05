Shirva Police Apprehend Accused in Papanashini Stream Animal Remains Case

Shirva: Authorities in Shirva have successfully resolved the case concerning the discovery of animal remains in the Papanashini stream, located beneath the Kallottu Bridge in Shirva village, Kaup taluk. A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the slaughter of the animal and the subsequent disposal of its remains in the waterway.

The investigation commenced on June 1, following reports of animal remains in the Papanashini stream. Shirva Police Sub-Inspector Manjunath Marabada, accompanied by the Assistant Director of the Kapu Veterinary Hospital and officials from the District Crime Investigation unit, conducted a thorough spot inspection. During this examination, significant evidence was recovered, including the upper jaw portion of the animal, two hooves, various meat fragments, and internal organs.

Promptly thereafter, a formal case was registered at the Shirva Police Station, and an intensive investigation was initiated to identify those responsible.

Through diligent investigative efforts, law enforcement officials successfully identified and arrested Ashok (52), a resident of Paduvu in Shirva village, near Babbu Swami Daivasthana, on June 5. Mr. Ashok stands accused of slaughtering the animal for its meat and subsequently discarding the remnants into the stream.

During the arrest, police recovered the animal’s hide and the implements allegedly utilized in the commission of the offense from the accused. Following his arrest, Mr. Ashok was presented before the court to face the charges.

The successful resolution of this case was a result of a concerted effort by the local police force. The operation was conducted under the direct guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijaya Prasad and Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali. The dedicated investigation team, led by PSI Manjunath Marabada, comprised key personnel, Lohith Kumar C.S., Manjunath Adiga, Kiran, Yallalinga, and Raghu from the Kaup Police Station, along with Rahiman and Sandesh from the Padubidri Police Station. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of the Shirva Police to maintaining public order and ensuring accountability for such acts.