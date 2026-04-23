Kundapur Student Preetham Poojary Achieves Perfect Score in SSLC Examinations

Kundapur: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results, announced earlier today, revealed that Preetham Poojary, a student at Mother Teresa English Medium School in Shankaranarayana, achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625.

Preetham is the elder son of Ganapathi Poojary and Nagarathna, and they reside in Bidkalkatte. Ganapathi Poojary works as a conductor for the Sri Lakshmi Express bus service, while Nagarathna is a homemaker. Preetham’s academic journey has been rooted in the Mother Teresa institution since his enrollment in Lower Kindergarten (LKG).

In a statement to the press, Preetham G. Poojary attributed his success to a consistent study regimen, emphasizing the importance of revising daily lessons on the same day they were taught. He also outlined a strategy of setting monthly targets to ensure comprehensive syllabus coverage. Preetham acknowledged the pivotal role of his parents and the school faculty in providing unwavering encouragement and guidance, which he cited as key motivators in his achievement. Looking ahead, he expressed his intention to pursue the science stream with a focus on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science (PCMCS), with the ambition of appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the future.

Shamitha Rao Balmath and Renita Lobo, the founders of Shankaranarayana Mother Teresa Memorial School, remarked on the institution’s growth from its humble beginnings 28 years ago in a rural setting to its current recognition at the state level. They conveyed that Preetham Poojary’s exceptional performance has been a source of immense pride and satisfaction for the school.

The founders further commented on Preetham’s consistent engagement in both academic and extracurricular activities, noting that his perfect score was anticipated given his dedication and aptitude. They characterized him as a diligent and respectful student, consistently demonstrating humility towards teachers and elders. Furthermore, they highlighted his broader achievements, including securing second place in a state-level quiz competition earlier this year.