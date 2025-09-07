Kundapur Tragedy: Three Youths Drown at Gopadi Beach, One Critically Injured

Kundapur: A calamitous event occurred at Gopadi Beach in Kundapur taluk on Sunday afternoon, culminating in the drowning of three young individuals and the critical hospitalization of another. The victims were part of a group of ten youths who had traveled from Bengaluru to Gopadi Beach for recreational purposes.

According to preliminary reports, a group of seven youths entered the waters of the Arabian Sea for leisure activities. Without warning, a significant wave surge overwhelmed four of the individuals, pulling them away from the shoreline. Despite immediate efforts, three of the youths perished in the incident. The fourth individual was rescued by vigilant local residents and was promptly conveyed to Manipal Hospital, where they are currently receiving intensive medical care. Their condition is listed as critical.

Upon notification of the unfolding tragedy, emergency services, including units from the fire and rescue department and officers from the local police precinct, were immediately mobilized and dispatched to Gopadi Beach. A comprehensive rescue operation was swiftly launched, with expert diver Eshwar Malpe and his team taking the lead. The rescue efforts were augmented by substantial assistance from concerned members of the local community, who demonstrated remarkable solidarity in the face of the devastating event. The gravity of the situation drew a large crowd of onlookers to the site, with estimates suggesting the presence of several hundred individuals.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the precise circumstances that precipitated the tragic incident. Investigators are currently gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to ascertain the sequence of events and determine any contributing factors. The authorities have expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and have pledged to provide support during this difficult time.