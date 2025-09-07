Unity and Brotherhood Mark the Culmination of the 9-Day Novena of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Saripalla

Mangaluru: The solemn nine-day Novena of the Blessed Virgin Mary concluded on September 7, at Saripalla, marked by a profound sense of unity and brotherhood within the community. Members of St. Antony ward, Saripalla, congregated at Bethlehem, offering floral tributes to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Novena, a traditional nine-day prayer dedicated to seeking the intercession of the Virgin Mary, was observed with specific intentions, resonating deeply within the hearts of the participants.

Children, accompanied by their parents and grandparents, participated in the floral offering, singing the hymn “Moriyek Hogolshiya” in reverence to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The act symbolized a collective expression of faith and devotion, passed down through generations.

Following the Novena, a small gathering fostered camaraderie and fellowship among the ward members. Snacks and sweets were distributed, symbolizing the sharing of joy and blessings. The ward Gurkar, Ivan D’Cunha, accompanied by members of the ward, visited the elderly, honoring them with gifts and extending a gesture of respect and care.

Throughout the nine days of the Novena, ward members demonstrated unwavering participation, culminating in a final prayer of thanksgiving and a plea for continued guidance. The event served as a testament to the enduring faith and unity within the St. Antony ward, Saripalla, and the community’s commitment to upholding the traditions of the Novena of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

